Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of WAB opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

