Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $97.89.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

