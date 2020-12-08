Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

