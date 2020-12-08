SG Americas Securities LLC Has $150,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,091 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

