The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of PROS worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth $13,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth $124,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PROS by 21.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PROS by 22.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE:PRO opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.