The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Century Communities worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $47.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.