The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.25. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

