SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,720 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 522.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,437,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,270 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Dorman Products stock opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

