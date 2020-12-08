The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 798 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CALM. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of -0.19.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

