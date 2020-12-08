The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR stock opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $126.74.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

