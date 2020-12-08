Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

