31,979 Shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE ACB opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

