The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kadant were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kadant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Kadant by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $728,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

