The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Retail Properties of America worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

