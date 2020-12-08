SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,252 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,627,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,458,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,503 shares of company stock worth $11,743,526. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

