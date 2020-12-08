Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 11,688 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ MASI opened at $267.53 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $268.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.00.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
