Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 11,688 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $267.53 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $268.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 138.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

