Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Jill S. Wyant Sells 9,786 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ECL opened at $222.74 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.25 and its 200-day moving average is $203.36.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.