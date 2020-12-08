Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine Acquires 30,000 Shares

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,148.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATCX opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.33. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.25).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Atlas Technical Consultants at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

