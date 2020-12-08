M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00.

Shares of TSE opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 15.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trinseo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Trinseo by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Trinseo by 93.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 122,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trinseo by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

