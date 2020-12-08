Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CFO Charles Beck Sells 4,000 Shares

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CFO Charles Beck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $200,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $793.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.96. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $55.80.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.
