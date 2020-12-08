Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CFO Charles Beck Sells 4,000 Shares

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CFO Charles Beck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $200,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $793.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.96. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Digimarc by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

