Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch Sells 64,845 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,250,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,387,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after buying an additional 136,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $351,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BWS Financial raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

