Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch Sells 64,845 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,250,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,387,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BWS Financial raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
