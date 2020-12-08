The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Peter E. Shumlin Sells 1,600 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $179.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.79.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

