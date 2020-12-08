American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) COO Adam Wyll Sells 8,500 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AAT opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. ValuEngine raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 432.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.