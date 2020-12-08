Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley Purchases 33,330 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 50.10. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.07.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

