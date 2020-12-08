ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Clyde W. Ostler Sells 2,278 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $191,557.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,525.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $86.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ExlService by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ExlService by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

