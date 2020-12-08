Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Leon E. Roday Sells 5,640 Shares

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LNC opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

