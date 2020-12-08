Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Ross Meyercord Sells 13,400 Shares

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PS stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. Pluralsight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 24.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 62.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 837.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 6.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 203,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.