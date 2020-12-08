Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.59 Million

Analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce sales of $839.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $866.20 million. RH reported sales of $676.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

NYSE:RH opened at $468.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $474.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $83,488,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $27,396,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in RH by 48.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,465 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

