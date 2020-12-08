Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 2,690 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $126.41.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.