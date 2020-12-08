ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $309,831.32 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,694 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,481.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,644.33.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $209.21 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

