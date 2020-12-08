AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $267,044.33 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $267,044.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,291.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,231.38 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 574,208 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 363,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

