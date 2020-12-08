Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Director Oleg Khaykin Acquires 9,000 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 39.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 187.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

