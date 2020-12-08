Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland Sells 1,149 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Five9 stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day moving average of $124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.98 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

