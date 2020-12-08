Analysts Expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $920.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $917.10 million and the highest is $922.94 million. TRI Pointe Group posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPH opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

