PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Emanuel Chirico Sells 378,622 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 58.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.