CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 905,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,998,001.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $136,635.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $109,260.00.

On Friday, November 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $273,990.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $181,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $272,280.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00.

On Monday, October 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $89,390.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CorVel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

