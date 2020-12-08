Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Sidoti began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,560,479.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $243,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,295 shares of company stock worth $5,176,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

