Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Director Deborah L. Mccoy Sells 1,500 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:ETN opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $123.67.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.