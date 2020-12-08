Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Director Deborah L. Mccoy Sells 1,500 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ETN opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

