iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Stacey M. Stevens Sells 18,665 Shares

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ICAD opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 334.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth $2,997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iCAD by 585.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 274,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 276.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

