Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Edward Conard Sells 1,322 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Waters stock opened at $236.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.09.
Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.58.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
