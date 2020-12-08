Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $108.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

