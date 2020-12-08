Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Director Daniel M. Allen Purchases 97,378 Shares of Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 82.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 154,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 69,502 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 47.1% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 430,289 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

