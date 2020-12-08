Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $355,821.00 in Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $355,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $92,580.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,506 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $237,086.74.

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,437,095.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $729,624.00.

Retail Value stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $293.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Value by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,188 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 108.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 62,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

