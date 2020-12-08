Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) to report $297.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GrafTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.80 million. GrafTech International posted sales of $414.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrafTech International will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrafTech International.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

EAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE EAF opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.83. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,226,194 shares of company stock valued at $81,077,797. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 1,073.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 679,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 36.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 39.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 309,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 99.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

