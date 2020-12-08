Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh Sells 1,378 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PANW stock opened at $302.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $306.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.59.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.11.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Featured Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.