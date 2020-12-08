Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh Sells 1,378 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PANW stock opened at $302.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $306.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.11.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.