1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLWS stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

