Short Interest in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Declines By 16.4%

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PRGX Global stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. Equities analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 142,058 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,778,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PRGX Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PRGX Global by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRGX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

