$278.20 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post sales of $278.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. Interface posted sales of $339.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TILE. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Interface by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,821,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105,123 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 866.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Interface by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 176,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Interface by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $535.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

