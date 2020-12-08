Raymond James & Associates Has $357,000 Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $97,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $99,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

