Short Interest in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Declines By 16.1%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 985,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

